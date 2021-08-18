Fire Burns Local Eatery; Hospitals Concerned with Rise in Patients; New COVID Numbers; Gas Prices

Siuslaw Valley Fire and Rescue was called to a fire at the Florence Dairy Queen this morning at approximately 1:30 am. Several units were dispatched to fight the blaze. Flames could be seen coming off the roof of the building. Conditions are unknown at this time. Fire Marshall Tony Miller says the investigation is in its early stages and it is too soon to know the cause of the blaze or how extensive is the damage. He says Western Lane Ambulance was first on the scene.