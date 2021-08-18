Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thoughts on the Greg Little Trade

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panthers have been stuck with a gaping hole at left tackle since Jordan Gross retired in 2014. When Marty Hurney drafted Greg Little with the 37th overall pick in 2019, Panthers fans across the globe thought that the hole was filled with the big man out of Ole Miss. Two years and four months later, Greg Little was traded to Miami for a seventh-round pick, and the Panthers will continue to tread water in the pool of mediocrity at left tackle.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Michael Oher
Person
Jordan Gross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Panthers#Green Bay Packer#Second Team#First Team#Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Former Eagles cornerback lands on the Lions

After sitting on the open market for nearly five months, former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has a new NFL team. The veteran nickel defender signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions on Monday evening. Eagles fans certainly aren’t sad to see him move on. Here’s what we wrote...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

The New England Patriots’ starting quarterback competition just added an interesting wrinkle. New England announced on Monday morning that veteran quarterback Cam Newton will be out until Thursday. Newton, the team’s starting quarterback last year, was not seen at practice on Monday morning. And now we know why. Newton traveled...
NFLheartlandcollegesports.com

Former TCU QB Andy Dalton Gets Roasted for Justin Fields Comment

Former TCU Horned Frogs QB Andy Dalton has had a long NFL career, but he’s clearly on the home stretch. However he’s still got the confidence that he needs. And that confidence showed when he was asked about if he will be the starter of rookie Justin Fields, who was a top pick in this year’s NFL Draft out of Ohio State.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colts Sign Veteran Quarterback Amid Carson Wentz Injury News

The Colts are in need of desperate help at the quarterback position following Carson Wentz‘s unexpected injury. The former Eagles quarterback suffered a foot injury in training camp earlier this week. It’s plausible he could miss as many as three weeks. The Colts, as a result, are now in a world of hurt at the quarterback position.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Has Message For Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson‘s future with the Houston Texans remains up in the air. The superstar quarterback reportedly wants out of Houston. However, there’s not a simple solution. Watson is still under investigation for several accusations of sexual misconduct. It’s difficult to envision the Texans trading him before his legal situation is worked out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Russell Wilson Has Blunt Message For Seahawks Front Office

The Seattle Seahawks are currently without the man tasked with guarding Russell Wilson’s blind side as Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown holds out for a new deal. And Wilson is not pleased. Speaking to the media this weekend, Wilson made it clear that not having Brown is “a pretty...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Random woman escalated brawl between Rams, Chargers fans

The Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams played a meaningless exhibition game at their shared stadium on Saturday night, but some of their fans took it quite seriously. An ugly fight broke out in the stands at Sofi-Stadium after some fans, all of who appeared to be Rams supporters, got into a heated argument. Things turned physical when a drink came flying and hit one of the fans in the back while he was turned the other way. You can see the video below:
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Colts get shocking news on Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts have been scrambling and hoping that Carson Wentz could return in time for their regular-season opener after he underwent surgery. Well, according to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Wentz is slated to participate in practices this week, starting on Monday. This is a huge development for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLWIBW

Two Chiefs players fined by the NFL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Two Kansas City Chiefs players have been fined by the NFL for various rules infractions during games. Safety Will Parks was fined $5,500 for a low block in the Chiefs preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, Parks is the first player in the league to be fined under the NFL’s new interpretation of this penalty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy