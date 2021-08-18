Couleecap seeks entrepreneurs for 2021 Pop-Up Shop program in Viroqua
Couleecap is offering a low-risk opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs across the region to make their vision a reality and test their ideas in a retail market setting. Using grant funds awarded by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Wells Fargo Foundation, Couleecap has partnered with Viroqua Chamber Main Street to bring Pop-Up Shop opportunities to entrepreneurs in Viroqua.lacrossetribune.com
