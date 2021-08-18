Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

People Who Got Brutally Rejected Over Text

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting rejected is never fun, and it burns every time. But there's something about being rejected over text messages that stings that little bit more than the average rejection. It's one thing for someone to turn you down, but when it's there in writing, there's no denying or avoiding the brutal, harsh reality of the situation. So, if you've ever been rejected over text, our hearts go out to you, but hopefully, it wasn't as brutal as these people's super harsh rejections. Check them out, and join us in saying "RIP" to their pride.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Pics Of Dorky Dogs That People Just Had To Share

We love our doggos. The world would be one hell of a lonely, sad place without them and no one dares to tell us otherwise. But let’s face it, they are not the most graceful, sophisticated and cultured four-legged furries out there. Having said that, their instinctive dorkiness and unprecedented derpiness is exactly part of the reason why we love ‘em so much.
Musicthisis50.com

Meet Foreign Mason: Artist turned A&R turned Social Media Influencer

Falling in love with music typically blossoms into a plethora of other interests as a child grows up. With the ambition of becoming a rapper, Foreign Mason AKA Baby Chapo, soon transitioned into a highly sought after industry executive with a wide range of connections and knowledge to assist artists in pursuing a career in music.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

The Milk Crate Challenge on TikTok Has Already Left Multiple People Injured

There are many TikTok trends that the average user can take part in without worrying that much about injuring themselves. There are certainly some dances that are more challenging than others, but most of those dances aren't likely to land you in the hospital. There are some trends, though, that are much riskier. As it turns out, the milk crate challenge taking over TikTok now is one such risky challenge.
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Hands-Down Funniest Pics Of Cats From The ‘Cat Virus.Exe’ Instagram Page

Goofy, jumpy, silly, impawsibly fuzzy… yep, we’re talking cat pics. The internet’s—and our!—single most loved subject matter we could scroll through for ages and ages and ages…. Shall we all just call ourselves the unofficial experts of all things cats? I mean, we’ve already seen them acting bizarrely: from sleeping...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I Broke My Oath to My Stepkids and Got Rid of Them Because I Didn't Want to Parent Them Anymore – Story of the Day

I broke my promise to my stepkids by “abandoning and traumatizing” them because I did not want to parent them anymore. I met Josh when I was 25. He was 31, had three kids, and had newly been widowed. In the beginning, we weren’t in a serious relationship. It was just a fling. However, we soon fell head over heels for each other and decided to spend the rest of our lives together.
CelebritiesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Raven-Symoné Revealed She Once Broke Up With Her Wife Because The “Black Community Would Be Mad That I Was Dating A White Person”

Actress Raven-Symoné is the latest Black celebrity to delve down the rabbit hole of making assumptions about Black people’s interest in her interracial relationship. Last week, the Jasmine Brand reported that the That’s So Raven star opened up during an interview with Noir Online about the self-imposed pressure she applied to herself when she began dating her now-wife, Miranda Maday, in 2015.
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Father-to-be receives double surprise at gender reveal

Father-to-be Steffan teed up and hit a golf ball, seeing blue powder explode into the air indicating he was expecting a son. After some brief celebrations, his partner, Lara, placed another golf ball in front of him. "We have to take a second shot," she tells him. A seemingly confused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy