Albertville, AL

Albertville FFA chapter named 3 Star Chapter by National FFA Organization

By SPECIAL TO THE REPORTER
Sand Mountain Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS – The Albertville FFA chapter has been recognized in 2021 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization. The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

