Rushing appointed to fill empty seat on White Salmon School Board

At a recent meeting in the new Health and Wellness building on the White Salmon Highschool grounds, the White Salmon school district board and new superintendent, Dr. Sean McGeeney, interviewed two candidates for appointment to temporarily fill an empty seat on the board until the election. The District 2 seat was previously filled by Andrea VanSickle, who resigned in May, along with Kenji Stasiewicz, A-List Adventures Paraeducator, Jim Andring, HMS/WPSIS Custodian, and Ryan Webb, Bus Driver.