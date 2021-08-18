Cancel
LiveScience

Lab-made mini brains grow their own sets of 'eyes'

By Yasemin Saplakoglu
Scientists recently grew mini brains with their own sets of "eyes," according to a new study. Organoids are miniature versions of organs that scientists can grow in the lab from stem cells, or cells that can mature into any type of cell in the body. Previously, scientists have developed tiny beating hearts and tear ducts that could cry like humans do. Scientists have even grown mini brains that produce brain waves like those of preterm babies.

