DEAN GUITARS CEO Accuses RITA HANEY Of Making 'Slanderous' Comments About Him In Attempt To 'Incite Riots And Death Threats'
Dean Guitars CEO Evan Rubinson has accused Rita Haney of making "slanderous" comments about him in an attempt to "incite riots and death threats" against him personally. On Monday (August 16), Haney, the longtime girlfriend and trustee of the estate of the late PANTERA guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, announced that she was cutting ties with Dean Guitars after 17 years with the company. She also revealed that she had filed a lawsuit against Dean, alleging fraud, breach of written agreement and false endorsement, among other claims.www.blabbermouth.net
