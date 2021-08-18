DEAN GUITARS CEO Accuses RITA HANEY Of Making 'Slanderous' Comments About Him In Attempt To 'Incite Riots And Death Threats'

Joey Jordison, co-founder and original drummer of the aggressive hard rock band Slipknot, has died, according to a statement from his family. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed, although the statement says he died “peacefully in his sleep.” He was 46. “We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26, 2021. He was 46,” the statement reads. “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart...