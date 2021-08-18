Cancel
Women's Health

Pregnancy and the COVID vaccine: What expecting mothers should know

By Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian
KevinMD.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Is it safe for a pregnant woman to receive the COVID-19 vaccine?” This is the biggest question being asked of OB/GYNs right now. The short answer is “yes.”. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal and Fetal Medicine have come out with strong recommendations that pregnant and lactating women receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Preliminary research suggests that vaccinating pregnant women even confers some protection against the virus to their babies through the placenta and breast milk.

