Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett, Death Angel vocalist Mark Osegueda, and Living Colour vocalist Corey Glover will all be featured on the new Santana album Blessings And Miracles. Hammett and Osegueda will appear on the song "America For Sale", while Glover will show up on "Peace Power". The album is out October 15 and it'll be well worth checking out, if only to see how those personalities mesh with what Santana is up to!