After a four-year hiatus, Yik Yak has returned, and no one was ready for that plot twist. But just because they weren’t ready doesn’t mean they aren’t living for it. A quick refresher: Yik Yak was a bit of a meteor app, coming in hot in 2013 and fading out as quickly as it came. It was similar to Twitter, with users posting short thoughts with limited characters, except that it was wholly anonymous. It was also location-based, meaning users only saw content from other users within a certain radius. In reality, Yik Yak was a staple of the college experience for a good chunk of millennials.