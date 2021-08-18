Police ID victim in deadly Kroger parking lot shooting, say it was ‘not a random act’

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are releasing more details in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Metro Atlanta Kroger grocery store.

Officers were called to the Orchard Park Shopping Center at 2090 Dunwoody Club Drive around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where 22-year-old Yemi Ezekiel Mabiaku was pronounced dead.

The surviving victim was rushed into surgery and was later listed as stable. His injuries were described as non-life threatening.

After talking with witnesses, police determined the shooting was not a random act of violence and that “all those involved are known to each other.”

Police say both men met in the shopping center to complete a drug deal involving “a large amount of marijuana.” During the transaction, shots were fired and both men were shot. Police have not commented on which man shot first.

Witnesses say they heard three to four gunshots.

“It was crazy to happen right when it did because everybody was going shopping. People were freaking out,” Lyda told Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

“It’s not something that should go on, period. Let alone in the middle of the day,” said shopper Destiny Brown.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Sandy Springs Police Department at 770-551-3321.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group