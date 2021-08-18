Cancel
Obituaries

Carroll L. Weyers, 82

By Hometown Press
hometownpressia.com
 6 days ago

Carroll Lee Weyers, the son of Theodore Lewis and Emma Mae (Bell) Weyers, was born Dec. 18, 1938. He attended Palo Alto #5 Country School and then helped take care of the family farm. In 1959, Carroll was united in marriage with Dorothy Mae Winchell. To this union, Paul, Jackie, and Carlyn were born. Carroll had worked for Winpower, a local dairy farmer and creamery, and then for Jasper County Secondary Roads. He retired as a road supervisor in 2000. Carroll enjoyed nature. He liked to spend his downtime woodworking, fishing, turkey hunting, deer hunting, mushroom hunting, and picking strawberries. He also collected scale model trucks.

#Deer Hunting#Mushroom Hunting#The Unity Point Hospice#Grinnell
