Syracuse, NY

Year 6 for Syracuse's Dino Babers; nowhere to go but up

Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Dino Babers begins his sixth season at Syracuse with doubters all around as he strives to resurrect the success the Orange had three years ago. That's a tall task for a team that finished 1-10 overall and 1-9 in the Atlantic Coast Conference last season and is picked to come in last in the Atlantic Division, with the starting quarterback not yet settled. With several veterans back on both sides of the ball, Babers remains hopeful he'll be able to give one of those locker room speeches he's become known for after big upsets.

