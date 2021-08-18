Cancel
A Diversifying Market: ESG in the Nasdaq, S&P 500

By Karrie Gordon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWomen now occupy 30% of the seats on executive boards of the S&P 500 companies, reports Bloomberg. Bloomberg found that 251 companies as of July had a minimum of 30% female leadership when 13 more seats were added to executive boards. The shift comes as a push for ESG is...

