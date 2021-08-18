A Diversifying Market: ESG in the Nasdaq, S&P 500

It may sound like semantics but empirically, a trader is very different from an investor. Either is perfectly fine as long as you don’t confuse the two, and know which you are. Using the stock market as one example, a trader is someone who buys stocks due to their position in the market with a plan to react swiftly when certain valuation targets are reached, either in profit or loss. An investor, on the other hand, is someone who buys shares of companies whom they’ve researched and feel comfortable investing in with the intention to profit from both dividends and capital appreciation over a longer time horizon. To compound the benefit, dividends are reinvested into more shares. An investor monitors the valuation of their security and if the price drops, analyzes the reason and determines whether the decline affects the long term viability of owning the stock. The reaction to volatility is very different in traders versus investors. The trader reacts regardless of reason for price movements. The investor continues to hold if the fundamentals of the company have not significantly changed, much like you would if you were the sole owner of that particular company. The investor’s discipline is to NOT react to short term volatility, but rather with self-control and temperance with one eye on the economy, again, much like you would if you were the direct owner of your own business.