Victor, IA

Verle Lint, 85

By Hometown Press
hometownpressia.com
 6 days ago

Verle Lint, 85, of Victor, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Brooklyn Community Estate in Brooklyn. The family received friends for visitation Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Smith Funeral Home in Victor followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. A private family graveside service with military honors was held Wednesday at Victor Memorial Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be designated the Verle Lint Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 485, Victor, IA 52347.

