Montgomery County, MD

Detectives Investigate Attempted Commercial Armed Robbery in Silver Spring; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetectives Investigate Attempted Commercial Armed Robbery in Silver Spring; Surveillance Video of Suspect Released. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate a July 30 attempted armed robbery of a business that occurred in the 13000 block of Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring. Detectives are releasing surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

mocoshow.com

