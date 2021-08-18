Cancel
Soccer

Hearts to complete fan ownership transition by end of August

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts will become a fan-owned club on 30 August when majority shareholder Ann Budge transfers her stake to the Foundation of Hearts. The group - which takes pledges from supporters - will become the chief shareholder at the end of the month once formalities have been completed. It follows the...

