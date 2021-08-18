Cancel
Pinellas County, FL

Bogie, Bradley and Busing: Part 8

By James Schnur
thegabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Story of Pinellas County School Integration: A nine-part series exclusive to the Gabber. By the mid-1970s, tensions escalated with the federal busing mandate. The majority of students in some zones refused to attend their assigned schools. A white student attacked an attorney with the American flag as the lawyer left city hall, while parents angrily rallied, marched and protested. Authorities canceled football games out of caution. What happened?

