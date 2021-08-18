Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coding & Programming

15 Top-Paying Programming Languages Aren’t the Ones You Think

By Nick Kolakowski
Dice Insights
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to earning money with your programming prowess, sometimes it’s better to master the more esoteric languages. At least, that’s the conclusion you could draw from the most recent Stack Overflow Developer Survey, which breaks down the median salaries earned by developers who focus on particular programming languages.

insights.dice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Programming Languages#Volunteers#Java#Cobol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
Related
Coding & Programmingopensource.com

My first programming language and early adventures

A few days ago, contributors to Opensource.com were asked to share our personal stories about how we got into programming. Many entertaining and fascinating responses were submitted. It would be interesting to quantify these data in time. Intriguing patterns emerged. The 70s generation was nostalgic about Fortran, punch cards, and dial-up access to shared mainframes. 80s kids (amongst which I qualify) shared stories of C, BASIC, or Pascal and their beloved Atari and Commodore computers. Surprisingly few stories from the 90s arrived. Almost like there's a generation gap. Maybe teenagers were running away in horror from C++, MFC, and the dreaded Hungarian notation, which was the order of the day. Then there's strange silence from the youngest generation. Maybe our young Raspberry Pi enthusiasts are too busy making things.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Vice

This Tool Lets You Program an Entire App With One Voice Command

A new tool for generating lines of code from natural speech can churn out programming language from just the sound of your voice. In a video demonstrating the application, Andrew Mayne, who works for OpenAI, says it's a "voice and natural language code creation tool" that works with Python and Javascript. When you're done speaking to it, it runs a terminal to test that the code works.
Coding & ProgrammingGamespot

Get Certified In Using One Of The Best Programming Languages Out There With This Python Training

The world of coding is filled with endless options, and at times it can be overwhelming. Depending on what you want to do, there’s a different coding language out there that works best. So why not grab a language that’s accessible for novices, simple to use, and has a wide range of uses? If that’s what you’re looking for, Python has you covered, and there’s no need to break the bank looking for the best lessons because we're offering a 10-course certification bundle for $30 .
JobsDice Insights

Top 4 Interview Questions and Answers for Data Scientists

Even though the demand for data scientists continues to outpace supply, companies are still picky when it comes to investing in new data scientist hires. If you’re applying for this role, you’ll need to ace questions on a wide variety of topics—and demonstrate your aptitude for excruciatingly detailed data-work. But...
SoftwareVisualStudio Magazine

GitHub Ditches macOS for Codespaces, Now Offered for Team/Enterprise Testing

GitHub has ditched its local macOS development model in favor of its new Codespaces cloud-hosted service, which is now available for try-out to customers on Team and Enterprise cloud plans. GitHub Codespaces provides developer environments based on the open source-based, cross-platform Visual Studio Code editor from Microsoft (which also owns...
Computerstechnaire.com

The 5 software developer tools only smart programmers use.

The 5 software developer tools only smart programmers use. Like any other industry, also software development has tools that every programmer needs to learn to use. These tools are the basis for software developer’s success. They help developers to achieve their desired goals much easier and faster. The cool thing about programming is that everyone has room to learn and grow. This is because almost all resources and tools for programming are free on the internet to everyone.
Softwaresoftpedia.com

CLion 2021.2 BUild 212.4746.93

C and C++ are both regarded as some of the most difficult programming languages to learn. That's precisely why a good coding tool can greatly enhance one's productivity with C and C++. One such tool is called CLion, and it comes from the legendary Czech company JetBrains. CLion is a...
TechnologyDice Insights

Want a Job at Apple? Learn These Popular Programming Languages

What tech skills do you need to learn if you want to land a job at Apple? Fortunately for anyone who wants to work on products like the iPhone or iCloud, the company desires technologists armed with common skills and programming languages. For a complete list of these skills, we...
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

10 Interesting Python Tkinter Programs with Code

Tkinter is one of the best modules to use in the Python programming language. It is specifically used to create a Graphical User Interface. With this module, we can create some fantastic programs. In this article, we try to create a simple yet interesting program. We are specifically going to focus on simple GUI to understand Tkinter better.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Fix vulnerabilities faster with Netsparker’s 2-way Jira integration

Building vulnerability management into your development pipeline is a must when doing security testing in agile workflows. Ideally, developers should get security-related tickets directly into their existing issue tracker, resolve them, and get on with their work. Netsparker’s bidirectional integration with Jira helps you cut down on communication overhead and streamline issue resolution.
ComputersKTEN.com

Guide To No code: Improving Work Processes

Originally Posted On: https://www.xano.com/blog/guide-to-no-code-platforms-improving-work-processes/. No code and low code platforms have emerged in recent years as viable solutions for organizations in need of new information systems. In the past, acquiring new software for internal processes was a timely, expensive process. Businesses could either build a new system from scratch using their own team of developers or pay a third party.
ComputersCodecademy

15 top data analytics tools

The amount of data that are generated every day has been growing exponentially for years. On average, each of us creates at least 1.7 megabytes of data every second. A lot of this data is collected by businesses, playing a central role in their decision-making and strategic planning. But, without...
SoftwareZDNet

Sisense Extense Framework and apps deeply embed analytics

Business intelligence software is very powerful, and self-service BI brings that power to business users and others who may lack BI expertise. But the very existence of BI software is based on a problematic premise: that it's OK to make users leave the applications they use during the course of their day in order to analyze data and derive insights. In fact, the best way to help business users form data-driven habits and behaviors is to meet them where they are, and embed analytics capabilities in the software they use to create their work product, document their activity and collaborate with their colleagues.
SoftwareInfoworld

GitHub CLI 2.0 introduces extensions

GitHub has launched GitHub CLI 2.0, a new version of its command line tool that allows developers to create extensions, or custom commands that build on CLI functionality. The open source tool, which brings GitHub to a terminal, can be installed from cli.github.com. With GitHub CLI 2.0, unveiled August 24,...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

MPIRE for Python: MultiProcessing Is Really Easy

An introduction to MPIRE, the lightning-fast and most user-friendly multiprocessing library for Python. Python is a popular programming language for several reasons. Most importantly, it’s easy to set up and learn, and therefore the development speed is high. However, one of the major drawbacks is Python’s execution speed. Compared to many other popular programming languages, Python comes last when it comes to speed. Fortunately, the speed issue has been largely mitigated by writing many performance-critical libraries in C and adding Python wrappers (e.g., NumPy). These solutions work well and they can utilize multithreading for parallel computing. Things start to get tricky when your own code is slowing you down and you want to parallelize pure Python code.
Softwaredataversity.net

Serverless Computing and Serverless Architecture: An Overview of BaaS, FaaS, and PaaS

The term serverless computing immediately indicates an IT infrastructure where the business owner does not have to invest in a specialized or expensive hardware platform. The essence of serverless architecture and serverless computing lies in the provisioning of third-party services, which are also referred to as backend-as-a-service (BaaS) and a special code made available through function-as-a-service (FaaS).
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Make Your Python Code Run Faster With Caching

Improving the speed of your Python code is very important. Not only can it save time, but also reduce loads on machines. One method to improve the performance of your program is caching. In this article I will talk about what caching is, when to use it, and how to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy