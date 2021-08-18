Cancel
Des Moines, IA

Fall Treasure Hunt list preparing to drop

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

DES MOINES -- State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald is preparing to launch the upcoming Great Iowa Treasure Hunt fall publication list. The soon-to-be-published list will contain the most recent names of past and present Iowans who have unclaimed property waiting for them in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. "What many people...

