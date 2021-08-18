Fall Treasure Hunt list preparing to drop

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is returning to the Iowa State Fair this year. The program is administered through the State Treasurer’s Office and aims to return unclaimed financial assets to their rightful owners. Treasurer, Michael Fitzgerald, says, “Fairgoers can visit the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt booth in the Varied Industries building to search for their unclaimed property. Over the years, we have had tremendous success in reuniting people with their lost treasures at the fair, and we’re looking forward to being back and continuing the success.” During the 2019 Iowa State Fair, more than 3,600 unclaimed properties totaling over $343,000 were returned. Fairgoers can search their own name or the names of friends, families or local businesses. “What many may not realize is anyone can have unclaimed property owed to them. If you find the name of someone you know, our fair booth staff can help you share their unclaimed property information by email,” says Fitzgerald. The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt has returned over $304 million in unclaimed property since it was created in 1983. To learn more about the program, visit their booth at the fair between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22 or visit www.GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov.