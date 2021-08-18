Cancel
Rick Bramwell: New gun, squirrel season brings back fond memories

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 6 days ago

I entered the exciting world of hunting with a single-shot gun. This past Tuesday, I recovered the passion of my youth with another one-rounder. I’ve lost or had stolen a couple of guns, but I have also won quite a few at raffles. The latest is a Henry, brass-plated single-shot .410. This is no entry-level gun. The suggested list price is $620, and it is beautiful. This gun offers Invector-type choke tubes but comes only with a full choke tube. This makes sense for a .410. You can purchase others if you like.

