Rick Bramwell: New gun, squirrel season brings back fond memories
I entered the exciting world of hunting with a single-shot gun. This past Tuesday, I recovered the passion of my youth with another one-rounder. I’ve lost or had stolen a couple of guns, but I have also won quite a few at raffles. The latest is a Henry, brass-plated single-shot .410. This is no entry-level gun. The suggested list price is $620, and it is beautiful. This gun offers Invector-type choke tubes but comes only with a full choke tube. This makes sense for a .410. You can purchase others if you like.www.heraldbulletin.com
Comments / 0