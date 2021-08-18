Subject of Blue Alert out of Clay County arrested in Arlington

The suspect in the shooting of a Clay County Sheriff's Office deputy and the subject of a Blue Alert issued earlier this week, has been arrested in Arlington.

According to the Arlington Police Department, information was received Joshua Lee Green, 31, could be in Arlington.



Wednesday morning, a multi-agency team, including APD officers who are members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, found Green at an Arlington hotel.

After a brief foot pursuit, he was arrested on one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer.

Earlier this week, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded during a traffic stop. Through the course of... Posted by Arlington Police Department on Wednesday, August 18, 2021





