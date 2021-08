KINSTON – Drivers will encounter periodic delays and lane closures in Kinston while North Queen Street is milled and resurfaced with new asphalt. A N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is repaving 2.1 miles of the road between East/West Vernon Avenue and Cunningham Road. Additionally, about 50 feet of North Queen Street on either side of the railroad track crossing south of U.S. 70 Business will also be repaved.