French medical couple resist COVID-19 jab despite threat to jobs

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK is moving "cautiously" down the age groups as it decides how many under-18s should get a Covid vaccine - because of a "delicate balance" between benefits and risks, a scientist has said. Prof Adam Finn said the advice to invite 16 and 17-year-olds for their jab came after a small number of serious cases in this age group. He said scientists want to learn more about any side effects of the vaccines. It comes as the UK reported 29,612 new Covid cases and 104 deaths. Almost 40 million Britons have had both doses of a Covid jab - that's 75.3% of the adult population.