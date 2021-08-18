Cancel
Public Health

French medical couple resist COVID-19 jab despite threat to jobs

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVILLEJUIF, France (Reuters) – They could lose their jobs, might jeopardise their mortgage and have experienced a rift with some colleagues, but a couple of French health workers are determined not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Psychologist Diane Hekking and her boyfriend Laurent Marulaz, a psychiatrist, work at the Paul Guiraud Hospital in Villejuif, south of Paris, and like all French health workers are required to get fully vaccinated by Oct. 15 or they will be suspended without pay.

