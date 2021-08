For the first time in more than six months, new COVID-19 cases are hitting the triple digits for a single day in Sangamon County. With the recent rise in cases as a result of the delta variant, there were 103 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Saturday — marking the first time since Jan. 22 where there were more than 100 new cases in a single day, according to Sangamon County Department of Public Health spokesman Jeff Wilhite.