COURT REPORTS: Local man charged with twice selling meth to informant
A Faribault man sold methamphetamine twice in June to an informant working with drug task force agents, according to county prosecutors. Lennie Allan St. Martin, 41, was charged in Rice County District Court Tuesday with first-degree sale and second-degree sale of meth. According to court records, St. Martin on June 1 sold a 3.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth to a police informant.www.southernminn.com
