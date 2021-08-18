Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

COURT REPORTS: Local man charged with twice selling meth to informant

By SUZANNE ROOK editor@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

A Faribault man sold methamphetamine twice in June to an informant working with drug task force agents, according to county prosecutors. Lennie Allan St. Martin, 41, was charged in Rice County District Court Tuesday with first-degree sale and second-degree sale of meth. According to court records, St. Martin on June 1 sold a 3.5 grams of a substance that tested positive for meth to a police informant.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Faribault, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Rice County, MN
Government
County
Rice County, MN
City
Rice, MN
Rice County, MN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Police#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
MusicPosted by
Reuters

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies after tour pull out

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, widely regarded as one of the coolest men in rock, a jazz enthusiast and a snappy dresser, died on Tuesday just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons. He was 80 years old.

Comments / 0

Community Policy