The August temperatures aren't the only thing getting hotter. The campaign for governor is heating up as the fall election season draws closer. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe is leading Republican Glenn Youngkin by five points in a new poll from Conservatives for Clean Energy. That's just outside of the margin of error for the poll, which was 3.6%. Ron Butler is state director of Conservatives for Clean Energy, and he says Youngkin may end up benefiting from President Biden's low job approval number in Virginia, which is only 47%.