Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Economy losing momentum to higher prices: John Lonski

By Stephanie Giang-Paunon
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMoody's chief economist John Lonski told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." Wednesday that the U.S. economy has been "losing momentum" amid higher consumer prices. JOHN LONSKI: The economy, for some time, has been losing momentum to higher prices, higher consumer prices. We know that in the case...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Consumer Prices#Momentum#Moody#Fox Business#Varney Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Energy Industryhoosieragtoday.com

Propane Prices Heading Higher

Liquid Propane (LP) prices in the U.S. could be heading higher based on current supply/demand factors. A Successful Farming article says that could mean higher corn drying costs for farmers this fall. Looking ahead to the LP market environment for grain drying in the fall, analysts are said to be...
Businesskitco.com

Goldman Sachs think gold could move higher from here

(Kitco News) - U.S. investment banking giant Goldman Sachs has said gold has the potential to move higher in their latest commodities note. The team said a weaker USD and emerging market demand recovery could be an important factor with the precious metal. The research note added, "for gold to...
BusinessForexTV.com

Canadian Dollar Appreciates Amid Higher Oil Prices

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as oil prices rose after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, helping increase hopes for higher fuel demand. Crude for November delivery rose $0.88 to $69.25 per barrel.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY loses bullish momentum before testing 110.00

USD/JPY continues to fluctuate below 110.00 on Tuesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising more than 1%. US Dollar Index stays relatively calm near 93.00 ahead of mid-tier data. Despite the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback, the USD/JPY pair posted small losses on Monday as the JPY struggled...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real Estatempamag.com

How the “Delta dip” increases US housing market potential

The market for existing home sales outperformed its potential by 5.1% month over month, or an estimated 329,000 sales. That’s one of the key findings of First American Financial’s latest Potential Home Sales Index, which revealed that potential existing-home sales rose to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR). The market performance gap in July was also narrower than in the previous month by around 21,160 SAAR sales.
TrafficMidland Reporter-Telegram

Oil price losing streak at two-year high

Oil prices posted their longest losing streak in two years, according to Bloomberg, dropping in seven consecutive trading days. Prices have been undercut by growing concerns about the impact of the surging delta variant of the COVID-19 virus on global economies and energy demand and, most recently by a strengthening dollar and signals the Federal Reserve will start tapering stimulus.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Consumers cut back on spending due to unemployment

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

MARK-TO-MARKET: Wall Street’s growing anxiety over high consumer prices

The U.S. Census Bureau’s monthly Retail Sales Report gives economists and Wall Street analysts the latest insight on consumer spending. The much-anticipated report collects data from stores and merchants for all in-store, internet and catalog sales. In July, retail sales were reported at $617.7 billion, the lowest level of monthly...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Eurozone slows slightly on supply constraints, UK recovery loses momentum

LONDON (ICIS)--Growth in the eurozone’s private sector continued to boom in August, with new orders and job creation at healthy rates, although supply constraints slightly dented July’s high rates, the PMI index compiled by IHS Markit showed on Monday. In the UK, supply constraints dented growth more significantly, but rates...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks move slightly higher, remain on track for losing week

U.S. stocks opened near unchanged Friday, then moved slightly higher, leaving major indexes on track for a losing week as the spread of the delta variant that causes COVID-19 stoked worries about global economic growth prospects. Losses for stock-index futures were erased ahead of the opening bell after Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, in a television interview, indicated he would reconsider his calls for a quick tapering of the central bank's asset-buying program if COVID-19 begins to affect the outlook. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 34,927, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,415. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4% at 14,593. The Dow was on track for a 1.6% weekly loss, while the S&P 500 was down 1.2% and the Nasdaq off 1.6%.
Industrymining.com

Copper price drops to April lows as market loses momentum

The copper price edged lower on Wednesday despite fears of supply disruption at Las Bambas mine in Peru amid ongoing labour strikes in top producer Chile. Copper for delivery in September fell 2.7% from Tuesday’s settlement price, touching $4.0985 per pound ($9,035 per tonne) on the Comex market in New York. If the metal were to close at these levels it would be the lowest since mid-April.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Agencies Ride Commercial Prices, Reopened Economy to Record Organic Growth

Buoyed by the hard market and rebounding economy, Independent insurance agents and brokers grew overall by 7.1% in the second quarter, surpassing the 6.9% organic growth reported eight years ago in the second quarter of 2013. Commercial lines posted an organic growth rate of 9.2%, while the previous Q2 high...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

October Hogs Lose Upward Momentum

Live Cattle: October live cattle were up 25 cents last week to $128.12 hundredweight (cwt) Friday, a quiet performance on the week. For the past two months, prices have stayed within a sideways range, bound from roughly $124 to $130, while cash cattle prices have slowly inched higher. Consumer demand for beef remains favorable, helped by this year's increased economic activity and gains in employment. Cattle inventory has also been coming down as drought in the western U.S. Plains has forced producers to downsize herds. Technically, October cattle futures have traded above their 100-day average since late October 2020 and the average is now at $125.50. Cattle remain in a long, gradual uptrend that has reached its highest October prices in over five years, but shows no sign of breaking trend yet. CFTC data shows 75,076 noncommercial net longs as of Aug. 10, a moderate amount that is not a danger to prices as long as they hold support above $124.00.
CurrenciesForexTV.com

USD/JPY Price Regains Momentum to 110.50 After the Upbeat US PPI

USD/JPY is still bullish despite the most recent downside movement. The United States economic data helped the dollar to appreciate again versus its rivals. A larger upwards movement will be signaled only by a valid breakout above the immediate high. The USD/JPY price is trading in the green on the 4-hour chart at the 110.44 … Continued.

Comments / 0

Community Policy