Economy losing momentum to higher prices: John Lonski

Live Cattle: October live cattle were up 25 cents last week to $128.12 hundredweight (cwt) Friday, a quiet performance on the week. For the past two months, prices have stayed within a sideways range, bound from roughly $124 to $130, while cash cattle prices have slowly inched higher. Consumer demand for beef remains favorable, helped by this year's increased economic activity and gains in employment. Cattle inventory has also been coming down as drought in the western U.S. Plains has forced producers to downsize herds. Technically, October cattle futures have traded above their 100-day average since late October 2020 and the average is now at $125.50. Cattle remain in a long, gradual uptrend that has reached its highest October prices in over five years, but shows no sign of breaking trend yet. CFTC data shows 75,076 noncommercial net longs as of Aug. 10, a moderate amount that is not a danger to prices as long as they hold support above $124.00.