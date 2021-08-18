Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Work is opportunity

By Aug 18, 2021
Brookings Register
 6 days ago

Like many South Dakotans, I grew up in a working-class family where the value of hard work was instilled in me at a young age. The ability to earn an income and support your family is one of the greatest opportunities America has to offer. The COVID-19 pandemic hindered this...

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#South Dakotans#Child Tax Credit#Republican#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Economyvpr.org

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Benefits End Sept. 4, And ‘Pretty Much Everybody In The System Will Be Impacted,’ Labor Commissioner Says

The coronavirus pandemic brought with it an economic crisis that led to tens of thousands of Vermonters filing for unemployment. The situation became so severe that programs were extended to offer help to some who had previously not been eligible for traditional unemployment. But those expanded federal unemployment benefits expire Sept. 4.
KHON2

New website offers remote work opportunities for Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A new website consolidates programs for Hawaii residents seeking remote work opportunities and employers looking to hire. Those seeking remote work will find direct links to partners of the Hawai‘i Remote Work Pilot Project and the local American Job Center (AJC) all in once place. Get news...
Small Businesssanluisaz.gov

Grant Opportunity: Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program

The Back-to-Work Small Business Hiring and Retention Program is designed to assist small, locally owned, or operated businesses hire and retain employees. The program will fund up to $10,000 in expenditures for employee hiring/signing incentives, relocation incentives for employees that are moving to take an open position, and/or employee retention incentives. Please note: there is a cap of $1,000 incentive per employee. Up to 25% of the awarded benefit amount can be utilized for other business expenses such as mortgage/rent, utility costs, etc.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philadelphia Business Journal

Drafting opportunities in infrastructure for everyone

One of the main misconceptions in the field of engineering is that all jobs require a college degree. Due to this stigma, many people are discouraged from the field because they lack the funds, resources, or ability to achieve a college degree and feel they are under qualified to work in engineering. Despite there being ways to work in engineering without having to attend college, the lack of information about non-degree positions and the difficulty to obtain these jobs without knowing certain skills has allowed this misconception to grow and has prevented people from exploring opportunities in STEM. This issue has predominantly affected economically and socially disadvantaged people because they lack resources and opportunities in STEM. This has allowed the field to be very restrictive which has prevented growth in the industry. With this lack of diversity causing the industry to not evolve, Rodriguez has strived to create a program that breaks the stigma that all engineering careers require a college education by training individuals on how to become an engineering aide. After many years of developing this plan, Rodriguez has finally created Rodriguez University, a 14-week program designed to carve pathways for individuals interested in STEM and shatter the stigma that college degrees are required for careers in infrastructure. The program features a small group of individuals interested in the field of engineering and helps them become engineering aides. The program expands farther than the classroom as the participants perform hands-on work on Philadelphia infrastructure projects. While the program focuses on teaching students about engineering, land surveying, and utility coordination, Lou Rodriguez and his team also discuss other topics that will be beneficial to their students' future careers such as leadership, teamwork, civics, resilience, and discipline. Additionally, the program features keynote speakers and networking opportunities that help the young engineers establish themselves in the industry. Not only does Rodriguez University teach its students about STEM, the program also builds their portfolios and grants them job opportunities to kickstart their future careers. Rodriguez believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the career they are passionate about regardless of their educational background. The members of Rodriguez University are dedicated to helping young professionals become successful members of the industry by helping their students gain the knowledge and skills required for their career. At its core, Rodriguez University’s mission is to “draft opportunities in STEM”.
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation Expanding Training And Education Opportunities For Working Families

CHICAGO – Building on existing efforts to provide essential training and educational opportunities for the Illinois workforce, Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 645 into law. The legislation creates the Illinois Future of Work Task Force with the goal of producing recommendations to expand workforce development, training, education, and apprenticeship programs. The bill passed both the House and Senate with unanimous bipartisan support. Governor Pritzker will appoint seven members Continue Reading
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Income Taxhngn.com

$1,400 Stimulus Check: Here's How To Qualify for the Payment

President Joe Biden signed a huge economic assistance package into law that included a $1,400 stimulus check for over 100 million families, but some taxpayers may be eligible for payment when they submit their 2021 tax returns next year. Who Will Get the $1,400 Stimulus Check?. In a recently published...
LawPosted by
Vice

Prop 22 Was Declared Unconstitutional, and It's Just the Beginning

On the Clock is Motherboard's reporting on the organized labor movement, gig work, automation, and the future of work. On Friday, California Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22—the ballot measure written by Uber, Lyft, Doordash, and Instacart to deny drivers and couriers the benefits and protections of employee classification—was unenforceable and unconstitutional despite the deep-pocketed campaign’s victory in November.
Social Securityphelpscountyfocus.com

Program expedites decisions for disability benefits

Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security, announced 12 new Compassionate Allowances conditions: Charlevoix Saguenay Spastic Ataxia (ARSACS), Choroid Plexus Carcinoma, CIC-rearranged Sarcoma, Congenital Zika Syndrome, Desmoplastic Mesothelioma, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Adult, Pericardial Mesothelioma, Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Renpenning Syndrome, SCN8A Related Epilepsy with Encephalopathy, SYNGAP1-related NSID and Taybi-Linder Syndrome.
Politicsrestorationnewsmedia.com

Centro project an opportunity for growth

Being a former Wilsonian, a recent article on the building of the space on the corner of Pine and Na... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Council hears from experts as county moves to ‘high’ spread

BROOKINGS – The Brookings City Council heard from state and local experts Tuesday about the county moving to “high” community spread for COVID-19 and how vaccines work to prevent people from getting sick. A study session is for discussion only. The council took no votes and made no decisions. Current...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Habitat’s McColley named to nationwide task force

BROOKINGS – Brookings Area Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Dan McColley has been named to the Executive Task Force for Habitat for Humanity International (HFHI) The Task Force, created to guide the development work of a collaborative operating model, works to leverage the strength of local and global Habitat presences by creating greater efficiencies throughout the organization.
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Council to consider COVID-19 resolution with recommendations

BROOKINGS – The Brookings City Council has a wide range of topics on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, including a proposed COVID-19 resolution, naming rights for the Red Rink at Larson Ice Center and a first reading on a conditional use permit for a business with residential dwellings. The meeting...
Brookings County, SDBrookings Register

County holds medical marijuana first readings

BROOKINGS – The Brookings County Commission heard first readings Tuesday on a pair of proposed ordinances related to medical cannabis. The second readings and public hearings for Ordinances 2021-06 and 2021-07 are set for Sept. 21. As proposed, Ordinance 2021-06 creates licensing provisions for medical cannabis dispensaries. The ordinance states...

Comments / 0

Community Policy