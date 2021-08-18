Work is opportunity

One of the main misconceptions in the field of engineering is that all jobs require a college degree. Due to this stigma, many people are discouraged from the field because they lack the funds, resources, or ability to achieve a college degree and feel they are under qualified to work in engineering. Despite there being ways to work in engineering without having to attend college, the lack of information about non-degree positions and the difficulty to obtain these jobs without knowing certain skills has allowed this misconception to grow and has prevented people from exploring opportunities in STEM. This issue has predominantly affected economically and socially disadvantaged people because they lack resources and opportunities in STEM. This has allowed the field to be very restrictive which has prevented growth in the industry. With this lack of diversity causing the industry to not evolve, Rodriguez has strived to create a program that breaks the stigma that all engineering careers require a college education by training individuals on how to become an engineering aide. After many years of developing this plan, Rodriguez has finally created Rodriguez University, a 14-week program designed to carve pathways for individuals interested in STEM and shatter the stigma that college degrees are required for careers in infrastructure. The program features a small group of individuals interested in the field of engineering and helps them become engineering aides. The program expands farther than the classroom as the participants perform hands-on work on Philadelphia infrastructure projects. While the program focuses on teaching students about engineering, land surveying, and utility coordination, Lou Rodriguez and his team also discuss other topics that will be beneficial to their students' future careers such as leadership, teamwork, civics, resilience, and discipline. Additionally, the program features keynote speakers and networking opportunities that help the young engineers establish themselves in the industry. Not only does Rodriguez University teach its students about STEM, the program also builds their portfolios and grants them job opportunities to kickstart their future careers. Rodriguez believes that everyone should have the opportunity to pursue the career they are passionate about regardless of their educational background. The members of Rodriguez University are dedicated to helping young professionals become successful members of the industry by helping their students gain the knowledge and skills required for their career. At its core, Rodriguez University’s mission is to “draft opportunities in STEM”.