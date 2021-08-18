Goodbye Volcano High Delayed to 2022, Narrative Rebooted
The narrative adventure game featuring friendly dinosaurs attending high school known as Goodbye Volcano High has been delayed into 2022, KO_OP announced today. The GNOG developer wants to avoid crunching in order to hit a launch date this year, and the other reason for the delay is a narrative reboot. "Those two factors have delayed our release timeline. So we are making what we're sure is by now an expected announcement: Goodbye Volcano High will be a 2022 title, not a 2021 one," a press release reads. It's planned for release on both PlayStation 5 and PS4.www.pushsquare.com
