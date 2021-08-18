Cancel
Kalamazoo, MI

Priority Health is helping to send kids back to school with Family Health Center in Kalamazoo

WOOD
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Our friends at Priority Health are partnering with Family Health Center (FHC) in Kalamazoo to bring free back-to-school fun to all Kalamazoo county kids ages 3-12. The mission of FHC Back to School Bash is to help ensure that all students complete their required immunizations and exams are up to date to avoid any delays in returning to the classroom. Once the students have completed their exam and vaccinations they are able to take part in all the fun! Back to School Bash serves as a day of extreme fun, outside of the norm for Kalamazoo county students. Enjoy free food, games, rides, activities, and prizes – lots and lots of prizes.

www.woodtv.com

