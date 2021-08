Tyree Jackson has converted to tight end and has a good shot to make the Eagles, especially if Zach Ertz is traded, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Jackson was unable to latch on to an NFL roster as a reserve quarterback, so the 6-foot-7 Buffalo product made the switch to tight end in November 2020. He caught two balls for 32 yards in the Eagles' preseason opener and has shown good hands and the ability to get open while running good routes so far in training camp. The team is likely to keep only three tight ends, and right now Dallas Goedert, Ertz and Richard Rodgers all are listed ahead of Jackson on the depth chart. While an Ertz trade seemingly would assure the 23-year-old Jackson a place on the team, his potential at the new position could entice Philadelphia to keep him over Rodgers if Ertz stays put.