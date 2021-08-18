Cancel
'Clerks III' first look reunites cast

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third installment of the 1994 cult classic from Kevin Smith, takes audiences back to the New Jersey convenience store where it all started. Dante (Brian O'Halloran) and his best friend Randal (Jeff Anderson) haven't changed much. Dante's wife, Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman) also star. The "Clerks...

Movies/Film

‘Clerks 3’ First Look Photo: Believe It Or Not, These Guys Are Supposed to Be Here Today

It’s been a long, winding road for writer and director Kevin Smith to bring Clerks 3 to the screen. There were starts and stops, but in July of this year the sequel to Smith’s debut film, Clerks, was finally officially greenlit. Now the first official photo from the sequel’s production has arrived online, revealing your favorite convenience store employees in all their glory.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Pretty Little Liars reboot boss unveils first look at new cast

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has unveiled the first look at the HBO reboot's new cast. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, August 10, the Riverdale writer shared a photo of Good Witch's Bailee Madison, Lethal Weapon's Chandler Kinney and Kally's Mashup actor Maia Reficco. In it, the...
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

‘Clerks 3’: Here’s the First Photo and Plot Synopsis

Ever wonder what the cast of Clerks looks like in 2021? You will not have to wonder much longer. Like, literally if you scroll down in two seconds, you’ll find out. That’s because writer/director Kevin Smith is currently at work on Clerks III, the second sequel to his breakthrough indie comedy. Appropriately, the movie being shot in the same locations in Central New Jersey where the original film was made for $27,000 back in the early 1990s. Today, Smith revealed the first official photo of the reassembled Clerks cast, featuring original stars Brian O’Halloran and Jeff Anderson, along with Rosario Dawson and Trevor Fehrman, who joined the story in 2006’s Clerks II. (They’re not pictured, but rest assured: Both Jason Mewes and Smith are back as well as Jay and Silent Bob.)
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Clerks III Director Kevin Smith Opens Up on Sequel Details

It's hard to believe it's been 27 years since Kevin Smith's original breakout hit Clerks (1994) hit cinemas introducing the world to Dante Hicks (Brian O'Halloran), Randal Graves (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Smith). Launching what would be known as the View Askewniverse, Smith would return to the Quick Stop at least briefly before it burned down in the 2006 sequel Clerks II that introduced Becky (Rosario Dawson) and Elias (Trevor Fehrman) at their new place of employment, Smith's fictional fast-food chain Mooby's. Now, Smith's original masterpiece is a trilogy in Clerks III that finds the four back to the iconic convenience store following the events of the 2006 film with the director talking to Vanity Fair about their next chapter.
Moviesramascreen.com

First Image of Kevin Smith's CLERKS III Starring Rosario Dawson

Directed and Written By: Kevin Smith (Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) Starring: Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Rosario Dawson, Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman. Synopsis:. In CLERKS III, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie...
MoviesComicBook

Kevin Smith Gives Clerks III Update, Says He Had One of Best Days on Set Ever

Kevin Smith and his team are making good progress on the production of Clerks III. Lionsgate announced that it had purchased Smith's third Clerks film a few weeks ago. Filming began on Smith's 51st birthday. He took to Twitter to share yesterday's first look at the returning Clerks cast. He noted that they had a particularly efficient day of filming. "Shot over 9 pages of CLERKS III yesterday and we still wrapped an hour early!" Smith tweeted. "It was one of the best days on a set I’ve ever enjoyed! Cast and Crew are killing it!"
MoviesComicBook

Jay Mewes Shares Video From Clerks III Set, Cancels Convention Appearance

Various in-person events started making a comeback earlier this year, though the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus has seen some events cancelled or guests backing out of their obligations, but in the case of Jason Mewes and his scheduled appearance at Astronomicon, the actor wasn't able to attend due to conflicts with his shooting schedule for Clerks III. Understandably, this news came as a disappointment to attendees, but Mewes did share a special video from the set of the film to announce the change of plans, which included an appearance by Kevin Smith honoring his Silent Bob persona.
TV ShowsDen of Geek

Django Unchained, Halloween III and Clerks II Are Streaming Free on Plex This Month

Streaming is getting expensive. What started as the cheap alternative to let you watch all of your favorite content and cut the cord on your cable subscription has ballooned into an arms race where one must shell out cash to several different providers just to watch their favorite movies or shows. Thankfully, Plex TV is here to entertain you and provide some relief to your wallet.
Berkeley, CAUS Magazine

‘Parenthood’ Cast Reuniting Through the Years: Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and More

Once a family, always a family. Lauren Graham, Mae Whitman and more of the Parenthood cast have kept a close bond since the beloved series came to an end. Loosely based on Ron Howard‘s 1989 movie of the same name, the NBC drama ran for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. Graham starred as wayward single mother Sarah Braverman who moves in with her parents (Craig T. Nelson and Bonnie Bedelia) in Berkeley, California, amid her divorce. Her children, Amber (Whitman) and Drew (Miles Heizer), adjust to life in their grandparents’ guest house and bond with their extended family through all their ups and downs.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The First Time The Eternals Cast Put On The Suits Looks Impressive, Was Comically Windy

While MCU fans patiently wait for a full trailer, they can still watch The Eternals teaser trailer. The true standout scene from the trailer was seeing the cast in full Eternals garb. From the suits to the landscape, it set the tone for the upcoming film. But behind the scenes, the moment wasn’t as effortless. According to Eternals director Chloé Zhao, seeing the cast in full suits was almost ruined by some high-velocity winds.

Comments / 0

