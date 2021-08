This fall could bring some dangerous developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, one expert warns. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, analyzed the coronavirus's current trajectory and what it could have in store in the months ahead on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.