The Sorrow and Defeat of Watching the Taliban Reclaim Afghanistan
I thought I saw the worst of war as I carried patients off the helicopters into triage and as I tended to their wounds. I saw the worst of war when a U.S. soldier lifted his arm in the air looking for someone to comfort him as he was bleeding out. I looked at the doctor to see if I could leave my position and hold his hand. I knew he probably wasn’t going to make it. Without speaking a word, the doctor nodded.www.military.com
Comments / 0