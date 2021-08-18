Cancel
World

The Sorrow and Defeat of Watching the Taliban Reclaim Afghanistan

By Editor's Picks
Military.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI thought I saw the worst of war as I carried patients off the helicopters into triage and as I tended to their wounds. I saw the worst of war when a U.S. soldier lifted his arm in the air looking for someone to comfort him as he was bleeding out. I looked at the doctor to see if I could leave my position and hold his hand. I knew he probably wasn’t going to make it. Without speaking a word, the doctor nodded.

Maryland State
Osama Bin Laden
#Taliban#Veteran#War In Afghanistan#American#Al Qaeda#State#The Afghan National Army#Afghans#Pentagon#Multinational Medical#Kandahar Airfield
