Moscow police target Navalny online supporters in 'night of terror'

By Nataliya Vasilyeva, Moscow
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of supporters of Alexei Navalny in Moscow have had late-night visits from the police over a data leak from earlier this year, in the latest escalation in scare tactics against Russia’s beleaguered opposition. OVD-Info, an NGO that deals with victims of politically motivated persecution, said on Wednesday that it...

