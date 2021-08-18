Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Falcons sign defensive lineman Eli Ankou

By Matt Urben
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D8kf1_0bVMqNts00

The Atlanta Falcons had to cut their roster down to a minimum of 85 players on Tuesday, but the team had one open spot and used it to bring back defensive lineman Eli Ankou.

Ankou, 27, originally signed with the Falcons back in March but was released a few weeks ago. He would go on to land with the Buffalo Bills for a short stint. After being cut by the Bills, Ankou now returns to Atlanta hoping to catch on this time.

The former UCLA standout has appeared in 27 games (two starts), racking up 31 tackles (16 solo), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

Gallery

Falcons update depth chart heading into second preseason game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17q5mp_0bVMqNts00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
61K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#The Buffalo Bills#Dl Eli Ankou#Gallery Falcons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPopculture

Julio Jones and Roddy White Accused of Aiding Illegal Marijuana Operation

Julio Jones and Roddy White are being accused of aiding in an illegal marijuana operation. According to Larry Brown Sports, a cannabis business called Genetixs filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court which had the name of Jones, White and his company SLW Holdings Inc. Genetix accuses Jones and White, former Atlanta Falcons teammates, of going behind the company's back to work for John Van Beek. Larry Brown Sports reports the Van Beek allegedly cultivated and grew cannabis for sale on the illegal black market.
NFLchatsports.com

Atlanta Falcons sign former Georgia Bulldog

The Atlanta Falcons have once again signed former Georgia Bulldogs punter Cameron Nizialek. Nizialek signed a deal to join the Atlanta Falcons practice squad last September, but only spent three weeks with their practice squad. The 26-year-old punter has also spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens but...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Free agent QB options the Falcons might sign with A.J. McCarron’s injury looming

There’s a strong indication that the Falcons are going to end up signing a quarterback this week, with concerns about A.J. McCarron’s injury readily evident from Arthur Smith after last night’s game. As you’d expect, there isn’t exactly a wealth of capable backups out there. Many of the candidates remaining...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Falcons Owner Has Brutally Honest Admission On Julio Jones

The Atlanta Falcons will begin training camp this weekend, but will be without one of their staples of the last decade: wide receiver Julio Jones. The organization decided to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler to the Tennessee Titans this offseason to cut salary and will now be without their most consistent pass-catcher of the past few years.
NFLsportstalkatl.com

If he is released, the Falcons need to seriously consider bringing Kurt Benkert back

Old friend of the Falcons (and the old SportsTalkATL podcast) Kurt Benkert is having a nice preseason up in Green Bay after he was released by Atlanta earlier this offseason:. As @FalcoholicMatt pointed out, Benkert looks pretty comfortable in Matt LaFleur’s scheme, which has similarities to Arthur Smith’s with both guys coming from Tennessee. Fans were impressed with Benkert in the 2019 preseason for his scrambling ability and zip he put on the ball. He wasn’t some perfect finished product, but I thought he could become a viable backup when Matt Schaub retired. The Falcons didn’t feel the same way.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cardinals add former Falcons running back to their 2021 roster

The Arizona Cardinals have decided to sign running back Ito Smith, who spent the 2020 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Things appear to be set at the top of the running back depth chart for the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2021 season. Chase Edmonds is expected...
NFLNBC Sports

Arthur Smith: AJ McCarron is heartbroken

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron will undergo an MRI on Sunday, but he and the team are bracing for bad news on his injured right knee. “I really feel for AJ McCarron,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said, via Scott Bair of the team website. “Any time something like that happens, when it’s non-contact, it’s tough because you know how much work these guys put into it. I feel for him. We’ll get the MRI to confirm, but he’s heartbroken. He had bounced back and was out there fighting for his team, trying to get extra yards. I understand injuries are part of the game, but there’s still a human element. I feel for him.”
NFLsportsgamblingpodcast.com

Atlanta Falcons Predictions for 2021

The 2020 NFL season was very much an eye-opener for the Atlanta Falcons. Their offense wasn’t horrible, but then again it wasn’t very good as they finished middle of the pack in most categories. Defense was a HUGE issue for the Falcons, though. Their defense finished 29th in yards allowed and they had the worst pass defense in the league. Atlanta only picked up 29 sacks as a team as well which won’t get the job done.
NFLYardbarker

Should Falcons Sign Struggling QB Josh Rosen?

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback play against the Tennessee Titans was poor. Veteran A.J. McCarron and rookie Feleipe Franks combined to go 7 of 21 for 21 yards and an interception. McCarron was sacked twice and Franks three times in the loss to the Titans. Franks was signed as an undrafted...
NFLbirminghamnews.net

Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron has torn ACL, out for season

Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith likely in the market to sign another signal caller Scott Bair. Falcons quarterback AJ McCarron has a torn right ACL, confirming worst fears after he got hurt during Saturday's preseason game against the host Miami Dolphins. The diagnosis confirmed by an MRI on Sunday. He is...
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLYardbarker

Dolphins 37, Falcons 17: QB AJ McCarron injured; Recap and Highlights

The Atlanta Falcons scored their first touchdown of the Arthur Smith era, but it didn't come until the fourth quarter, and it wasn't nearly enough in a 37-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Miami's offense looked crisp the entire night. Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Team Cut 2 Unvaccinated Players To Reach 100 Percent

Earlier this week, the Atlanta Falcons became the first team in the NFL to have a 100-percent vaccination rate. On Thursday, a report came out revealing how the Falcons were able to get all their players vaccinated. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Falcons released the only two unvaccinated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy