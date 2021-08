Many people are turning to hobbies in 2021 as a way to spend their time during the pandemic. People's lives have changed since the start of COVID-19, and hobbies have been a great way for people to relax, unwind and enjoy their free time. Many hobbies have proven to be popular in this time, and many of these hobbies can improve your life in several ways, and these will likely remain popular even once the pandemic has ended. So, if you are searching for a new hobby, keep reading for a few suggestions.