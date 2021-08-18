Cancel
Science

COVID-19 vaccination antibodies are effective against delta variant

By Tamara Bhandari-Washington University
Futurity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is not particularly good at evading the antibodies that vaccination generates, according to a new study. The researchers analyzed a panel of antibodies generated by people in response to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and found that delta was unable to evade all but one of the antibodies they tested. Other variants of concern, such as beta, avoided recognition and neutralization by several of the antibodies.

