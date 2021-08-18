Cancel
Photo Gallery: Costco Grand Opening

By SBJ Staff sbj@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAug. 18 is opening day for Costco's (Nasdaq: COST) east Springfield store at 279 Eastgate Ave. The 160,000-square-foot store is located at the intersection of Chestnut Expressway and U.S. Highway 65. Click here to read more about the new store.

