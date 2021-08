It’s a Plath world! Welcome to Plathville introduced viewers to Barry and Kim Plath and their nine children when the reality show premiered on TLC in November 2019. According to the series description, the couple’s kids — Ethan, Hosanna, Micah, Moriah, Lydia, Isaac, Amber, Cassia and Mercy — “have never had a soda, don’t know who Spider-Man or Tom Brady is and have never watched TV.” They live remotely in rural Georgia with their “follow their own rules” parents. However, things between the relatives began to change as the children grew up and began exploring avenues that were once forbidden.