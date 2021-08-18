Cancel
Stellar Late-Season Destinations for Panfish

By Steve Ryan
outdoorchannelplus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you fancy crappies, perch, or bluegills, fall presents opportunities for both numbers and trophy fish. From sea to shining sea, stellar panfish fisheries dot the landscape. Some locations have a history of being prolific panfish producers, while others are riding a new surge in size and numbers. Before fall turns to winter, it’s time to pick a species, choose a location, and put a few primetime techniques into play to put panfish in the boat or on the bank.

