“Leaves of three, let it be!” I first learned this little rhyme many years ago, when I was a Brownie Scout in my cute little brown uniform and dark brown beanie hat. Of course, there are many plants with three leaves out in the woods that are quite harmless, but the rhyme is referring to one plant you really don’t want to touch — the dreaded Poison Ivy. Poison Ivy has three glossy deep green leaves on each stem, and can creep on the ground, grow upright, or climb up trees, where it can get quite massive. Contact with any part of the plant, any time of the year, can cause an allergic reaction resulting in a painful rash, blisters, and itching in 80 percent of people.