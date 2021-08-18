Virginia’s new census data is distorted at local levels, analysts say: ‘It can’t be accepted as fact’

More than a dozen children live on a Virginia Beach block where only a 7-Eleven and urgent care center stand, according to the 2020 Census.

Meanwhile, no one resides in a block of mansions in the southern area of the city. And the Pacific Islander population rose more than 300% in Virginia counties that previously had few of them.

Much of the census data released last week paints portraits of certain communities that simply make no sense, according to analysts with the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Policy.

It’s the result of a new methodology the Census Bureau used to protect people’s privacy against sophisticated data attacks. And though it sounds wonky, it could have serious implications for the commonwealth’s decision-making.

Analysts from Virginia and elsewhere raised alarm bells in recent years and the bureau made a few steps to improve the methodology, but core faults remain.

Add to that a pandemic that halted many efforts of accurate counting, affecting the quality of the data itself.

Now, experts say, we should take information based on the census data with many grains of salt — especially when making important decisions like how to draw voting districts and how much money government services should receive.

“It can’t be accepted as fact,” said Hamilton Lombard, a research and policy analyst with the U.Va. center. “If you see anyone using (the data) extensively, you maybe should be a little worried.”

So how did we get here?

The Census Bureau started looking for a new way to protect privacy leading up to the 2020 Census over worries that more computing power over the past decade would let hackers identify people with the data.

Experts have said that concern may be overblown, Lombard said. But it led to the development of what’s called differential privacy, which uses an algorithm to scramble the numbers by injecting “noise” into the data.

The method doesn’t affect big and general numbers, such as total state population and totals for various racial groups.

It’s at a more granular level that errors appear, such as those specific blocks in Virginia Beach or in more rural areas.

If the health department is trying to assess teen pregnancy rates using census age data, for instance, it might be useless, Lombard said. The city of Emporia’s teen pregnancy rate artificially increased by fivefold, to 66%, when the Cooper Center’s analysts first applied differential privacy.

The Black and Hispanic populations of Poquoson were similarly inflated by high percentages.

The bureau has acknowledged there’s a trade-off between privacy and accuracy.

In a blog post ahead of the latest data release , acting director Ron Jarmin said people may notice “fuzzy” areas where the data doesn’t look right, giving examples such as households appearing abnormally large or children appearing to live alone.

“Though unusual, situations like these in the data help confirm that confidentiality is being protected,” Jarmin wrote. “Instead of looking for precision in an individual block, we strongly encourage data users to aggregate, or group, blocks together. As blocks are grouped together, the fuzziness disappears. And when you step back with more blocks in view, the details add together and make a sharp picture.”

Greg Grootendorst, chief economist with the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission which works with census data, said he only expects the issue to affect smaller data sets like block and census tract information, though it could impact smaller localities.

He doesn’t expect state redistricting data recently released, for example, to be impacted.

City officials around the region told The Virginian-Pilot last year they were aware of and monitoring the issue.

“So far it has not been an issue for projects that arose,” Norfolk spokesperson Lori Crouch added in an email this week. “But we are still determining the impact with the newly released census numbers.”

Early last year before the coronavirus crisis hit Virginia, analysts with the U.Va. Cooper Center wrote to Gov. Ralph Northam about the problem .

“This inaccuracy may lead to misallocation of funds, poor capacity for planning, substandard service provision, and a competitive disadvantage in economic and workforce development,” they wrote. “A rural, declining, old, predominant white community, for example, may appear instead growing, younger, and more diverse.”

With the data out now, the privacy method is here to stay, so the best thing to do is be aware of the potential ramifications, Lombard said.

He cautions people to stay wary of not only the new methodology but also the pandemic’s chilling effect on the count. Each limit the data’s accuracy.

“At this point, I’m not sure what’s worse,” he said.

You can find Virginia’s 2010 and 2020 Census data at https://demographics.coopercenter.org/census2020 .

Katherine Hafner, 757-222-5208, katherine.hafner@pilotonline.com