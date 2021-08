If you had some deep attachment to Webzen because the company was behind the publishing of Continent of the Ninth Seal, today’s news will be sad, as it has just been announced that Valofe will take over publishing duties for the title soon, with a specific date of transfer to be announced later. No progress will be lost as players migrate accounts, and there’s a care package for the title included for players who migrate now, but microtransaction currency will not be migrated to the new platform. So spend that now, maybe.