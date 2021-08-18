Why did Andy Kane leave Changing Rooms? And where is Carol Smillie?

Well, here’s a show we didn’t expect to be billing again! Easy to forget what an absolute phenomenon Changing Rooms was when it began, 25 years ago now, swiftly moving from minor BBC2 show to BBC1 juggernaut, even going out on Saturday nights, and shamelessly ripped off by ITV as Better Homes (who even more shamelessly then ripped off Ground Force with Better Gardens), before like all of these shows it got overexposed and run into the ground. It was undoubtedly the casting that made it and you’ll be pleased to hear that Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen (who we know is one resident of TVC Towers’ favourite ever interviewees as he’s always such good value) is still involved, though there’s an all-new cast of bickering designers to get to know and love. Confusingly, too, while there’s no Anna Ryder Richardson there is, er, Anna Richardson who’s presenting.