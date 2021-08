New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday that she was imposing a lockdown order on the entire country following the discovery of a single COVID-19 case. "The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard," said Arden at a news conference, reports Reuters. "We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly."