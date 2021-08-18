12 Tranquil Vacation Rentals Near NYC To Inspire Your Wanderlust

For the past year and a half, the coolest Airbnbs in the US have been booked solid, for obvious reasons. A short-term rental house became the ideal way to escape for a tranquil weekend getaway or a longer-term WFH setup. City dwellers used Airbnbs as a trial run for a permanent move, either out to the ‘burbs or a whole other part of the country. In the midst of a global pandemic and mounting cabin fever, you no doubt found yourself hunting through the app, too, increasingly desperate to discover something that offered a change of scenery. Priorities likely topped out at wifi, a roof over your head, and a halfway-decent view. Mountains, lake, pool, hell, even a tree with a tire swing…it wasn't the time to be picky. Except now, as the world re-opens, expectations—and proper vacations—are returning to normal. And the coolest Airbnbs can prove elusive to find (and book, too, if you're not fast).