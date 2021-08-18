Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California Suffered Biggest Financial Losses from Cyber Crime in 2020

capitolhilltimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 has been a year like no other when it comes to digital work solutions. The pandemic has forced businesses to implement digital strategies to survive in a remote working environment. For employees, it’s been a welcome revolution that supports work/life balance. Yet, for companies, it’s been a challenge of every day. Most businesses were unprepared for the challenges of a virtual office at the start of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has exposed companies to a sudden surge of cyber crime. In the United States only, states have faced devastating cyber attacks. California suffered the biggest financial losses, with an annual loss of $621.45 million to cyber crime.

capitolhilltimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Torrance, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Crimes#Cyber Security#Data Theft#Cyberattack#California Pandemic#Iomart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyMonterey County Herald

Steven Merrell, Financial Planning: Protect yourself from cyber crooks

COVID-19 has pushed American adults further into cyberspace. According to the Pew Research Center, 85% of American adults say they go online every day and more than one-third of those say they are “almost constantly” online. With so many people spending so much time online, it isn’t surprising that cybersecurity experts are warning of a “cyber pandemic.”
Wyoming StateSheridan Press

Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | August 23

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation. If you receive an email with the subject line of “Good morning” from Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva at lovecapko@gmail.com saying she is the Director of the International Monetary Fund in the US and they have money for you that was lost in Africa, do not send them your personal information. Reported by a Laramie citizen.
Public Safetypymnts.com

Preventing Financial Crimes

M&T Bank Says Blanket Approach To Security Smothers Customer Experience. Customers may expect stringent security from their banks, but they don’t want that to happen at the expense of convenience. In the Preventing Financial Crimes Playbook, a PYMNTS and Bottomline collaboration, M&T Bank’s Sonny Sonnenstein explains how AI-driven risk analysis models can turn a heavy-handed intrusion into a light touch transactional check-up that won’t dull the customer experience.
California Statearcamax.com

Financial tech giant Green Dot moving HQ from California to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Financial tech company Green Dot, the largest U.S. provider of prepaid debit cards, is moving its headquarters from California to Austin. “We are thrilled to plant roots in Austin as we build a more creative, dynamic, performance-driven workforce committed to seamlessly connecting more people and businesses to their money,” said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot.
Public SafetyThe Hacker News

Researchers Detail Modus Operandi of ShinyHunters Cyber Crime Group

ShinyHunters, a notorious cybercriminal underground group that's been on a data breach spree since last year, has been observed searching companies' GitHub repository source code for vulnerabilities that can be abused to stage larger scale attacks, an analysis of the hackers' modus operandi has revealed. "Primarily operating on Raid Forums,...
U.S. PoliticsCNET

Will a 4th stimulus check be approved in 2021? Here's the latest

Plenty of public support for a fourth stimulus payment remains as many Americans continue to struggle financially while the delta variant surges. But at this time, the House and Senate are occupied with the $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion federal budget package, leaving another check off the 2021 shortlist of things to be approved. But there's still relief aid on the table this year and next, especially for parents.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Posted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Experts Warn Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

The Delta variant continues to surge nationwide, and being cautious is still important, whether you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or not. Delta is far more contagious than the original coronavirus, and even if you've been vaccinated, it's possible to carry and transmit the virus. This can have serious consequences if you live with people who are immunocompromised, or children age 12 or under (who are not eligible for the vaccine). These are the places virus experts warn you shouldn't go, even if they're open. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
U.S. Politicscentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, about 402,000 SNAP households will receive roughly $65 million in...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Pharmaceuticalstexasbreaking.com

Moderna Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine Offers Protection for 6 Months; CEO Says It Would Last For Years

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine’s powerful protection will not wane for the first six months, the company said in a statement, while Moderna’s CEO said their new vaccine may prevent infection for years, except when facing the new Delta variant, which he believes to be a “significant new threat” that everyone needs to be vigilant about as more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy