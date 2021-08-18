California Suffered Biggest Financial Losses from Cyber Crime in 2020
2020 has been a year like no other when it comes to digital work solutions. The pandemic has forced businesses to implement digital strategies to survive in a remote working environment. For employees, it’s been a welcome revolution that supports work/life balance. Yet, for companies, it’s been a challenge of every day. Most businesses were unprepared for the challenges of a virtual office at the start of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this has exposed companies to a sudden surge of cyber crime. In the United States only, states have faced devastating cyber attacks. California suffered the biggest financial losses, with an annual loss of $621.45 million to cyber crime.capitolhilltimes.com
